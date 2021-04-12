CSTO observers consider Kyrgyzstan referendum valid - Senator

BISHKEK, April 12. /TASS/. The CSTO Interparliamentary Assembly observers consider the referendum on amendments to Constitution of Kyrgyzstan valid, Russian Federation Council member Olga Kovitidi said Monday.

"The international observers of the CSTO Interparliamentary Assembly state that the referendum in Kyrgyzstan was valid. We have high hopes that events planned in the republic, the amendments to the basic law will help stabilize the situation in and create all necessary conditions for strengthening of our international ties," the senator said.

She noted that the observers registered high turnout and high rate of support for the proposed constitutional amendments.

The Kyrgyzstan referendum on amendments to the Constitution and local elections procedures took place on April 11, with a turnout of slightly over 37%, 79% of them voted in favor of the amendments.