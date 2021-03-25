WHO yet to receive all documentation about Sputnik V to requalify it, says envoy

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) still has not received the full package of documents on the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to requalify it, WHO envoy to Russia Melita Vujnovic said.

"Unfortunately, we are still expecting full documentation for requalification," she said, noting that this process is accelerated during the pandemic.

The WHO representative clarified that she means the data on clinical trials that has already been received, the data on the vaccine’s safety for human health and the quality, including the information about its packaging and producers.

Vujnovic stressed that the requalification issue is stripped of political factors. According to her, the documents that were sent by the producers have already been considered, while the organization is now awaiting the remaining data. "We are hoping that it will happen in April," Vujnovic added.

On August 11, 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine, the jab was named Sputnik V and was developed by the Gamaleya Center. Sputnik V is based on a human adenoviral vector-based platform. The jab has now been authorized in more than 50 countries around the world with a total population of over 1.3 billion people. The jab’s efficacy stands at 91.6%, which was confirmed in a review published in The Lancet, a respected medical journal. Sputnik V is ranked in the top three vaccines in the number of state authorizations obtained around the world.