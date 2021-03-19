Militants plotting provocation with use of toxic agents in Syria’s Idlib — Russian center

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (one of the names of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia) militants are plotting a provocation with the use of toxic agents in the northeast of Syria’s Idlib governorate, Alexander Karpov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Friday.

"According to our information, militants are plotting to stage a fake chemical attack near the settlement of Qitian to place the blame for the use of chemical weapons against the civilian population on the Syrian government army," he said.

He added that the Russian reconciliation center calls on commanders of illegal armed groups to refrain from provocations and embark on a path of peace settlement on the territories they control.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.