One of Armenian opposition leader says ready to meet with PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, March 12. /TASS/. Leader of the Prosperous Armenia opposition parliamentary faction Gagik Tsarukyan said on Friday he is ready to meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"I am ready to meet with Nikol Pashinyan and I think such a meeting will soon be held," he told journalists. "As for a meeting at the presidential office, it should be held under certain conditions and with a clear agenda. Otherwise there will be no point in it."

According to the politician, a meeting at the president’s should be attended by journalists as well and its agenda may include issues of the prime minister’s resignation and organization of early elections.

"The situation in the country is catastrophic. If no measures are swiftly taken to respond to it, the country is doomed to collapse. These authorities are unable to do anything to save the country. A new government is needed," he stressed.

On March 9, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian invited Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Homeland Salvation Movement leaders, and the leaders of the three parliamentary factions to meet on March 13 to discuss possible ways out of the current political crisis. Leader of the Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan said he was ready to take part in such a meeting as the situation required concrete solutions.

The Homeland Salvation Movement, which has been organizing street protests since November 9, 2020 when a statement on ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh was signed, said that the agenda of such a meeting should include Pashinyan’s resignation, formation of an interim government and snap parliamentary polls. Any other agenda has no sense, the opposition insists.