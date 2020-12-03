Karabakh conflict must be resolved within OSCE Minsk Group, says Armenian top diplomat

YEREVAN, December 4. /TASS/. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved through negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group, which has the international mandate for regulation in the region, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan said during a session of the OSCE Ministerial Council on Thursday.

"A solution to the Karabakh conflict should be found through negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group, which has the international mandate for Nagorno-Karabakh regulation. In this regard, we commend the statement made by the co-chairs earlier today, which demonstrated once again the unity of the co-chairs and their commitment to a comprehensive, stable and peaceful conflict regulation through negotiations," the minister stated.

Ayvazyan also agreed that all foreign mercenaries that had been brought to the conflict zone by Azerbaijan and Turkey must leave the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Earlier on Thursday, heads of delegations from Russia, France and the US, co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, issued a statement in which they urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to take advantage of the current ceasefire to negotiate a lasting and sustainable peace agreement under the auspices of the co-chairs. They also noted that all foreign mercenaries must leave the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, and Baku and Yerevan must aid this process.