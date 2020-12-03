Serbia reports 7,802 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

BELGRADE, December 3. /TASS/. Serbia recorded 7,802 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said that the total number of coronavirus cases had reached 199,158. According to the ministry, 61 patients died from the complications caused by COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 1,765. In the past 24 hours, 22,243 people have been tested for novel coronavirus. As many as 288 patients are on ventilators in intensive care units.

A total of 1,844,000 tests were carried out since the coronavirus outbreak. According to health professionals, the clinical picture of the latest wave’s patients is far worse, due to a high percentage of pneumonia cases and severe complications.

In the wake of the resurgence in cases, the Serbian government restricted operation of entertainment facilities, shopping malls and stores. Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said that the cabinet had been considering a curfew, but decided not to impose this extreme measure yet.

Earlier, Serbia banned gatherings of more than five people both indoors and outdoors.

