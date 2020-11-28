Iran addresses UN Security Council over assassination of nuclear scientist in Tehran

TASS, November 28. Permanent Representative of Iran in the UN Majid Takht-Ravanchi filed an address to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council over the assassination of Mohsen Fahrizade, an Iranian nuclear physicist, who led a research center under the Iranian Ministry of Defense. In his letter, obtained by TASS, Takht-Ravanchi claimed that Tehran is entitled to take all necessary measures in order to protect its interests in the current situation.

"While warning the US and Israel against any opportunistic actions against my country, especially within the remaining term of the current US administration, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to take all necessary measures in order to protect its people and its interests," the letter says.

The diplomat also underscored that there are "serious signs pointing at Israel’s responsibility" in the Fahrizade’s assassination, which aimed to complicate Iran’s technological and scientific development.

Iran expects the UN Secretary General to decisively condemn the incident and to take "necessary actions against the perpetrators," Takht-Ravanchi said.

Earlier on Friday, the Fars news agency reported that the scientist was attacked near the town of Damavand in the Tehran province. Later, the Iranian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the scientist was injured and died in hospital. According to the ISNA news agency, Iranian Army commander Sayyed Abdolrahim Mousavi claimed that Israel and the US are involved in the assassination.