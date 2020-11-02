10 people die, three go missing over tropical storm in Philippines

BANGKOK, November 2. /TASS/. At least 10 people died and three gone missing in the Goni (Rolly) tropical storm, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council of Philippines told journalists Monday.

According to the Council, nine victims, including a five-year old child, lived in the Albay province. The three missing persons come from the Guinobatan municipality. One more person died in the Catanduanes provine. One person is reported injured.

The tropical storm affected over 372,00 families, or 2 million people. Almost 390,000 people have been evacuated. The damage is still being assessed. Almost 8,500 houses have reportedly been cut from electric power.

On November 1, the Goni super typhoon hit shore in Philippines’ province of Catanduanes, downgrading first to a normal typhoon and then to a tropical storm. The wind speed in the storm’s epicenter was about 34.7 m/s, with gusts of up to 47.2 m/s.