Death toll of earthquake in Turkey grows to 76

TASS, November 2. The death toll of the earthquake that happened in Turkey’s Izmir increased to 76, Turkish emergency Directorate reported Monday.

"A total of 76 our citizens have died; 743 people out of 962 injured have been released, 219 people remain in hospitals," the Directorate said.

Previously, the Directorate reported 73 deaths.

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake was registered at sea, 19 km northwest of Samos Island. Underground shocks collapsed at least 20 houses in Izmir; some damage has also been caused to the Greek city of Neon Karlovasi.