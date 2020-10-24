Pompeo tells Lukashenko US committed to sovereignty of Belarus

MINSK, October 24. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone conversation with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday said that the United States is committed to sovereignty of Belarus and supports cooperation with that country.

"Lukashenko and Pompeo discussed domestic political affairs in Belarus and the United States. The Secretary of State underlined that he remains committed to our country’s sovereignty and independence and supports the development of cooperation with Belarus. Lukashenko informed the interlocutor about the national dialogue which is being actively held in Belarus now," the Belarusian television channel ONT said.