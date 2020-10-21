Armenia feels support from Russia as strategic partner, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, October 21. /TASS/. Armenia appreciates relations with Russia and feels its allied support at this stage, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

"Today and throughout this period I very much appreciate cooperation between Armenia and Russia. We feel Russia’s allied support as a strategic partner for Armenia and the Armenian people. We maintain continued cooperation at a high level in order to find a way out of the situation," he said.

Tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh surged up on September 27. Clashes are continuing in the region between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces although truce has been agreed on twice.