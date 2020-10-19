Azerbaijani president accuses Armenia of violating humanitarian truce

BAKU, October 19. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has accused Armenia of violating the temporary humanitarian armistice.
"Armenia’s armed forces have blatantly violated the agreed humanitarian ceasefire regime and as of 00:02 hours [23:02 on October 17 Moscow time], 18 October, used heavy artillery to fire on Azerbaijan’s residential areas and combat positions. There are dead and wounded due to these heinous actions. Azerbaijan’s Army retaliated befittingly and liberated several settlements," the head of state wrote on his Twitter page on Monday.