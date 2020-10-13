Russia registers 38 shellings by militants in Syria in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Militants in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone shelled settlements for 38 times in 24 hours, Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria deputy head Counter Admiral Alexander Grinkevich said Tuesday.

"In the past 24 hours, no shelling was registered from militants under Turkish control. Meanwhile, 38 shellings were registered from the Nusra Front positions," Grinkevich said.

He also disclosed that the Russian military resumed patrolling along two routes in the Aleppo province and patrolled three new routes in Aleppo, Raqqa and Haseke provinces.

"The army aviation conducted air patrols between the Qamishli Airport and Huwayshah and back," he added.