Norwegian Foreign Ministry informs Russian Embassy of cyberattack allegations

HELSINKI, October 13. /TASS/. The Norwegian Foreign Ministry notified the Russian embassy in Oslo about Russia’s involvement in a cyberattack on the Norwegian Parliament in August, Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide said Tuesday.

"Together with the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, I informed the parliamentary structures. We also summoned a [representative] of the Russian embassy, they were informed about our attribution," she said, according to Norwegian News Agency (NTB).

Earlier, Eriksen Soreide claimed that Russia was behind the cyberattack on the parliament that took place in August 2020.

"We want good and pragmatic relations with Russia, but we also cannot leave it without response, if the attack involves our parliament and important democratic interests," the Foreign Minister underscored.