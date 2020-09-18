OPCW not finished with analysis of Navalny’s test samples yet

BERLIN, September 18. /TASS/. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has not yet completed the analysis of test samples taken from Russian blogger Alexey Navalny, German Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Adebahr told a news briefing in Berlin on Friday.

"The testing is still in progress. We have not seen the results yet," she said.

The OPCW said on Thursday that it had received a request for technical assistance over the Navalny affair from Germany. A group of experts from the OPCW Technical Secretariat took biomedical samples from Navalny for tests at OPCW-certified laboratories. The results will be presented to the German authorities as soon as they are ready, the OPCW said.