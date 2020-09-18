Too much absurdity in Navalny case to take anyone’s word on trust — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there are too many absurd inconsistencies in the alleged poisoning of Russian blogger Alexey Navalny to take anyone's word for it.

"There is too much absurdity about this whole situation to take anyone’s word on trust, so we are not going to take anyone’s word," Peskov told journalists Friday.

Moscow keeps trying to obtain the results of examination of Russian blogger Alexey Navalny by the Organization for the Prohibition ​​​​​​of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), but to no avail, the Kremlin spokesman revealed.

"Yes, Russia continues these attempts," Peskov said, answering a question.

"De facto, the situation is as follows: the OPCW Technical Secretariat says ‘we know nothing, talk to the Germans,’ and the Germans say ‘we know nothing, talk to the OPCW," the spokesman said.

Claims about Navalny’s cooperation with foreign intelligence

Dmitry Peskov refrained from commenting on the remarks made by State Duma (parliament's lower house) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin regarding possible involvement of foreign intelligence agencies in the alleged poisoning of blogger Alexey Navalny. The spokesman told journalists Friday that there are currently more questions than answers about the case.

"We cannot state either our agreement or disagreement with [Volodin]. There are more questions arising in this case than we get answers," Peskov said.

The Kremlin has no information whether Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny who was hospitalized in Omsk, Siberia, cooperates with foreign intelligence services, Dmitry Peskov went on. "I cannot answer this question because I don’t have this information," Peskov said.