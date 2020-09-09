Belarus tightens security on all borders except for border with Russia — Lukashenko

"They tried to play on our nerves a little bit, as far as I can now understand. At a certain point I responded to that very seriously - all those exercises near the borders of Belarus. And, let us be straight, near the borders of the Union State. We will certainly need this term, this definition in the future. And, of course, as I’ve already said, I had to mobilize half of the Belarusian army to resist this… We’ve tightened security along the entire perimeter, except for the Russian section. Practically we have no border with Russia, except for the administrative one. We’ve tightened security on all other borders, including that with Ukraine," Lukashenko said.

Earlier, Lukashenko instructed the Defense Ministry to closely monitor the movement of NATO forces in Poland and Lithuania and also to alert troops on the Western border amid soaring tensions in this region. The Belarusian Defense Ministry has said that a number of military units would be put on the highest combat alert during the third phase of the comprehensive check, which began on August 24.