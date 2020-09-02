Austrian diplomat declared persona non grata left Russia

VIENNA, September 2. /TASS/. Austrian diplomat declared by Russia’s Foreign Ministry persona non grata has left Russian territory, the Austria Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the agency, "a staff member of Austria’s embassy in Moscow declared by Russia’s Foreign Ministry persona non grata in retaliation has also already left Russia."

On August 25, the Austrian Foreign Ministry informed TASS that Austrian authorities had made a decision to expel a Russian diplomat whose activity in their opinion contradicted the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Russia’s embassy in Vienna called this decision groundless and detrimental to the constructive Russian-Austrian relations. The Russian Foreign Ministry on the same day stated that Russia, using a tit-for-tat principle, declared a diplomat at the Austrian embassy in Moscow persona non grata.

On August 27, the Russian diplomat declared by the Austrian authorities persona non grata left Austrian territory, a diplomatic source in Vienna told TASS.