Ukrainian drone attack wounds two adults, one-year-old child in Kursk Region

KURSK, April 11. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone has attacked a gas station in the Kursk Region, injuring two adults and a one-year-old child, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Thursday.

"Today an enemy drone attacked a gas station in the city of Lgov. According to preliminary information, three people were injured, including a one-year-old child with a shrapnel wound to the head. His mother was also injured. Another victim is a man with a hip injury," he wrote on Max messenger.

Khinshtein said the Ukrainian attack took place after 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT), during the announced Easter truce. "This is a clear confirmation that Ukrainian inhumans have nothing sacred," the governor said.

All the victims of the drone attack were sent to the Kursk regional hospital.