Belarusian riot police disperse protesters in downtown Minsk

MINSK, September 1. /TASS/. Units of the Belarusian riot police (OMON) have dispersed protesting students in downtown Minsk on Tuesday, detaining several people, TASS reports from the scene. There were about 200 protesters.

A group of students began to march from the Belarusian National Technical University to the center of Minsk at about 11 am local time (same as Moscow time) carrying white-red-white flags. When the students approached the Victory Square in downtown Minsk, they were blocked by OMON units.

Several protesters have been detained, with some of the students moving towards the Minsk State Linguistic University. Police is pushing the remaining protesters away from the square. The Victory Square metro station is closed for entry and exit.