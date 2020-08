MINSK, August 31. /TASS/. Belarusian investigators are pushing ahead with the probe into the case over suspected attempts to incite mass unrest, in which 33 Russian citizens were originally detained and 32 of them handed over to Russia, the Belarusian Prosecutor General’s Office told TASS on Monday.

"Preliminary investigation is in progress. The Investigative Committee of Belarus is in charge," the prosecutor’s office said.