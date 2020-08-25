Supreme Court of Belarus rejects Tikhanovskaya’s complaint against Electoral Commission

MINSK, August 25. /TAS/. The Supreme Court of Belarus denied to initiate criminal proceedings over former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s complaint against the Central Electoral Commission’s decision to approve the election outcome. The court’s ruling was published Tuesday on its website.
"Deny initiating criminal proceedings over Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s complaint against the decision of the Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Belarus from August 14, 2020. The decision is not subject to appeal or protest," the court underscored.