Ex-candidate for Belarus' president Dmitriyev to challenge poll results with Supreme Court

MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. Former candidate for Belarusian president Andrei Dmitriyev told TASS on Sunday he plans to challenge the final results of the August 9 presidential elections in Belarus with the Supreme Court.

"Yes, without fail. And I call on all members of election commissions to be my witnesses of falsifications. It is their chance," said Dmitriyev, who scored 1.21% of the vote.

On August 9, Belarus held its sixth presidential election since declaring independence in 1991. According to the final results of Sunday’s voting, the incumbent president, Alexander Lukashenko, won 80.1% of the vote. His closest rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, scored 10.12% of votes. However, she did not recognize the results of the voting.

Mass protests and clashes with police took place in Minsk and other Belarusian cities on Sunday night into Monday morning after exit poll results were made public. Rallies continued for several days. As a result, several thousands of people were detained, dozens of law enforcers and demonstrators were injured.