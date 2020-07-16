Number of COVID-2019 cases across the globe up by over 226,000 in past day — WHO

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. More than 226,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past 24 hours, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 13.3 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on July 16, as many as 13,378,853 novel coronavirus cases and 580,045 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 226,181in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,579.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 7,016,851. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 132,700 and the number of deaths - by 3,627 and reached 294,301.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,987,256 and the number of fatalities is 205,006. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 21,183 and the number of deaths - by 552.

The East Mediterranean region has 1,331,893 cases and 32,776 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 14,815 and the number of deaths - by 482.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (3,405,494), Brazil (1,926,824), India (968,876), Russia (752,797), Peru (333,867), Chile (321,205), Mexico (311,486), South Africa (311,049), the United Kingdom (291,915) and Iran (264,561).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.