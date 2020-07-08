Roscosmos advisor Safronov’s case may undermine Russian-Czech relations, says Czech MP

PRAGUE, July 8. /TASS/. The case of Ivan Safronov, advisor to the head of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency, who was arrested in Russia for alleged handover of sensitive information to the Czech special services, may undermine Russian-Czech relations, Czech MP Pavel Blazek said on Wednesday.

Blazek is chairman of the Chamber of Deputies (lower house of Czech parliament) commission that oversees the activity of the Office for Foreign Relations and Information (the Czech intelligence). On Tuesday, Safronov’s attorney Yevgeny Smirnov said that the Roscosmos advisor had been accused of working for this intelligence service.

"I expect that the Russian-Czech relations will deteriorate," Blazek said, declining to provide any further commentary.

Earlier on Wednesday, when asked about the state of Russian-Czech relations due to recent events, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned another incident: the demolition of the monument to Soviet marshal Ivan Konev in Prague.