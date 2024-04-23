Russian Economy Ministry revises oil export prices outlook down to $65/barrel

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Russian Economic Development Ministry has revised the forecast on national oil export prices from $70 to $65 a barrel in 2024, an official spokesperson of the ministry told reporters.

"We have somewhat reduced export prices of the Russian oil. We forecast them at about $70 [per barrel] in September; now we forecast at the level of about $65 [per barrel]. We lowered Brent oil prices a bit. We understand dynamics is very unstable," he said.

Brent oil prices are expected to be $79.5 per barrel in 2024 in average over the year, $75.1 per barrel in 2025, $72 per barrel in 2026 and $71.2 per barrel in 2027, the spokesperson added.