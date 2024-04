MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development forecasts that consumer activity will remain high this year, Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said at the Cabinet meeting.

"The consumer activity will remain strong this year. We expect an increase in the retail trade by 7.7% in real value and by 5.1% for paid services," the minister said.

Higher growth rates are supported in the first instance by growth of domestic production, Reshetnikov noted.