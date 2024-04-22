Norilsk Nickel affirms production forecast for 2024

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel confirmed the forecast of metals production from Russian raw materials within the range announced earlier for 2024, the Russian mining and metals company said.

In particular, nickel production may total 184,000-194.000 metric tons as of the year-end. Copper production is expected to reach 334,000-354,000 metric tons. Palladium production is planned within 2.296 mln - 2.451 mln Troy ounces. Platinum production may climb to 567,000-605,000 Troy ounces.

The continuing effect of geopolitical risks and the turnaround scheduled at the Nadezhdinsky metallurgic plant for the middle of the year are among causes of production lowering, the company said in January.