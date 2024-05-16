Duma speaker threatens more powerful response to attacks against Russian citizens

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Any use of Western weapons against peaceful Russian cities may trigger the use of more powerful weapons to protect Russian citizens, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin warned.

"Any use of US-and European-made weapons to strike peaceful Russian cities may require the use of more powerful weapons for the protection of citizens of our country," he wrote on his Telgram channel.

According to Volodin, attempts by Ukrainian lawmakers to get Washington’s okay to use US-supplied weapons to strike targets inside Russia risk causing a tragedy that "may affect everybody globally." Ukraine is seeking to drag the United States and Europe into "a larger war," the speaker of the lower house of Russia’s parliament argues.

"Western politicians have to realize their responsibility and do everything to prevent the situation from escalating to a world scale catastrophe," he emphasized.