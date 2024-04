TASHKENT, April 23. /TASS/. The Russian Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engine Institute (NAMI) has presented the world’s first luxury car operating on hydrogen fuel at the "Innoprom. Central Asia" exhibition.

The unique vehicle was built on the basis of the Aurus Senat luxury car, a NAMI spokesperson told TASS. it is equipped with three electric motors, one of which is on the front axle and the other two are on the rear axle.