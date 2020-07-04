Asylum seeker from Russia shot dead in Austria — police

VIENNA, July 5. /TASS/. An asylum seeker from Russia was shot dead on Saturday in the Austrian town of Gerasdorf near the capital Vienna, the Austrian police told TASS on Sunday.

"A 43-year-old asylum seeker, a citizen of Russia, was killed. Prior to that, a shooting occurred. The circumstances are being established," Lower Austria region’s police spokesman Walter Schwarzenecker said.

According to the official, the motive behind the murder is yet unknown. An investigation is under way and forensics are working at the scene.