Parliamentary elections in Venezuela to be held on December 6 - National Electoral Council

HAVANA, July 2. /TASS/. Parliamentary elections in Venezuela will be held on December 6, President of the National Electoral Council Indira Alfonzo said on Wednesday.

"Venezuelans, elections to the National Assembly will take place on December 6," she said in a televised address.

Candidates will be registered from August 10 to 19 and the election campaign will be held from November 21 to December 5.

To date, most of the National Assembly members are opponents to incumbent President Nicolas Maduro.

The political situation in Venezuela aggravated after Juan Guaido, a Venezuelan opposition leader and speaker of the National Assembly, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, had declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital, Caracas, on January 23, 2019. The United States recognized him as an interim president, and the countries of the Lima Group (excluding Mexico), the Organization of American States, and most of the European Union nations followed suit. Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro blasted the move as an attempted coup and announced cutting diplomatic ties with the United States. Russia, Belarus, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, Syria, and Turkey voiced support for Maduro.