French historian describes Putin’s article on WWII as ‘profound’

PARIS, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s article on preserving the historical truth about WWII is ‘profound’ and ‘extensive,’ French historian Jean-Pierre Arrignon has told TASS.

"This is a profound and extensive work," he said. "I totally agree with what Putin said in his article. History must never be forgotten, as its lessons give us a better understanding of the present-day situation in the world."

The expert acknowledged that "the Soviet Union made the biggest effort and suffered the heaviest losses in battles for liberating Europe, while the Western allies’ persistently refused to create the second front."

"I would like to support Russia’s initiative to preserve stability and security on the planet, which inevitably rests on the United Nations. In this context, I think that Russian-French partnership would be very useful. It might make an efficient contribution into efforts to stabilize the world order," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin published an article about WWII-related events in the National Interest magazine on Thursday. A section of the article was devoted to lessons of the Second World War and international cooperation issues.

On May 8, the White House published on Instagram a video of US President Donald Trump laying a wreath to a WWII memorial, with an inscription saying that the United States and the United Kingdom defeated Nazism on May 8, 1945. On May 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Russia was outraged by US attempts to belittle the Soviet Union’s contribution into the victory over Nazi Germany, and was set to have serious discussions on the issue with US officials.