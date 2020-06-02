No Justice, no peace: Protesters flood US city streets demanding justice for George Floyd

Since last week, a number of US states have been engulfed in mass riots over the death of a Minneapolis man George Floyd. He died after a police officer used a brutal choking hold during his arrest. On May 26 all police officers involved in the apprehension were fired and one was taken into custody over charges of involuntary manslaughter.

According to the AP estimations, over 5,600 people were apprehended during the days of riots. They were charged with looting, curfew violations and road-blocking. In Minneapolis, the number of the detained is 155, in New York — it’s almost 800, in Los Angeles — over 900.

The curfew is in force in about 40 US cities, with almost 67,000 US National Guard troops being mobilized.