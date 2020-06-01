Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by nearly 123,000 in past day

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on June 1, as many as 6,057,853 novel coronavirus cases and 371,166 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 122,917 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,000.

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Nearly 123,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on June 1, with the overall number of such cases exceeding six million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 107,000 in past day — WHO

South and North America account for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases — 2,817,232. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases spiked by 73,439 and the number of deaths — by 2,812 to 160,514.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,159,791 and the number of fatalities — to 180,594. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases surged by 17,244 and the number of deaths — by 509.

The Eastern Mediterranean region has 520,137 cases and 12,627 fatalities as of June 1. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases rose by 15,136 and the number of deaths — by 274.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (1,734,040), Brazil (498,440), Russia (414,878), the United Kingdom (274,766), Spain (239,801), Italy (233,019), India (190,535), Germany (181,815), Turkey (163,942), and Peru (155,671).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of over 11 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.