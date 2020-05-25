Russia to allocate $9 million to WHO to fight maternal, infant mortality

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed an order to allocate $9 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) to implement measures aimed at providing help for countries to prevent maternal, infant and child mortalities, Russia’s official legal information website published the order Monday.

"To allocate $9 million of funds from the federal budget as a voluntary payment for the World Health Organization to implement measures to provide assistance to countries to increase the quality of healthcare provided in medical facilities to reduce maternal, infant and child mortality and boost achievement of healthcare tasks as part of the sustainable development goals for 2020-2022," the statement reads.

In 2020, up to $3.5 million will be allocated, in 2021 - up to $3.4 million and in 2022 - up to $2.1 million.

The health, foreign and finance ministries are ordered to inform WHO about the decision made. Moreover, the finance ministry is also instructed to ensure the funds are covered.