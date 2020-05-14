New Prime Minister of Iraq invites Vladimir Putin to visit Baghdad

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The newly elected Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa al-Kadhimi handed over an invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Baghdad through Russian Ambassador to Iraq Maksim Maksimov, Iraq’s INA news agency announced Thursday, citing the Prime Minister’s office.

"Al-Kadhimi hosted the Russian Ambassador to Iraq Maksim Maksimov, and the Ambassador handed over written congratulations from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, which also included an invitation to visit Moscow," the PM’s office said in a statement.

In response, the Iraqi Prime Minister relayed an invitation "for the Russian President to visit Baghdad," and noted that he would be glad to visit Moscow. He thanked the Russian top officials, adding that Iraq "takes pride in close relations with Russia" and seeks "to strengthen them in political, economic, cultural fields and in the field of security.".