US embassy employees cannot give evidence on US national Whelan’s case, says attorney

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Officers of the US embassy and other diplomatic missions cannot give evidence on the case of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is currently in custody in Russia on suspicion of espionage, although his defense planned to interview them as witnesses, Whelan’s defense attorney Olga Karlova told TASS on Wednesday.

"Embassy employees the defense planned to interview will not give evidence. It is prohibited by their diplomatic immunity," she said, adding that earlier in the day Whelan’s defense attorney had begun to present evidence. "Three witnesses did not appear. I think it is because of the epidemic situation. The next session on the Whelan case will take place on May 18," she said.