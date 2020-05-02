Kim Jong-un appearing at fertilizer plant opening ceremony - news agency

PYONGYANG, May 2. /TASS/. The leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un visited the opening ceremony of the Suncheon fertilizer plant, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Saturday.

"The honored supreme leader comrade Kim Jong-un personally cut the ribbon symbolizing completion of construction, attending the ceremony," KCNA said. The plant commissioning is an important step in bringing the national chemical industry to a higher stage, the North Korean leader said, cited by the news agency.

This has become the first public appearance of Kim Jong-un since April 11, when he chaired the meeting on domestic policy issues.