Russian, Jordanian top diplomats discuss situation in Syria, bilateral cooperation

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The situation in Syria and issues of bilateral cooperation were in focus of telephone talks between Russian Jordanian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Ayman Al Safadi, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides exchanged views on key aspects of the regional agenda with a focus on the situation in Syria, including efforts to resolve problems of the civilian population in full compliance with the norms of international humanitarian law. The two top diplomats expressed satisfaction over the accord reached by the Syrian parties on the organization of further work of the constitutional committee," the ministry said. "Al Safadi highly estimated the Russian side’s efforts in support to the implementation on the ground of the agreements reached within the Astana format."

The ministers also discussed issues of the Middle East settlement and stressed the inadmissibility of unilateral approaches and the necessity of the soonest creation of conditions for the resumption of direct Palestinian-Israeli dialogue on the basis of the United Nations resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Apart from that, the sides touched upon issues of bilateral cooperation. "The ministers reiterated Moscow’s and Amman’s commitment to the high level of political cooperation and invigoration of bilateral Russian-Jordanian cooperation," the ministry said.

The telephone conversation was initiated by the Jordanian side.