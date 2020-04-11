Over 330 medical workers in Ukraine have coronavirus — ministry

KIEV, April 11. /TASS/. A total of 334 medical workers in Ukraine have tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Ukraine's health minister Maxim Stepanov told Inter television channel on Friday.

"We have 2,203 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 334 medical workers," Stepanov said. "Every day we work very hard on providing them with means of personal protection," he added.

Ukraine's Armed Forces also said on Friday that three new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Ukrainian army. In total, five Urkainian servicemen tested positive for COVID-19, and one serviceman died.

The death toll from coronavirus-associated illnesses reached 69 in Ukraine, while 61 people recovered.

The state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak has been enforced in Ukraine since 17 March and will last until at least April 24.