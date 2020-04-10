Israel’s coronavirus cases top 10,000, with 92 fatalities

According to the healthcare agency, 164 patients are said to be in critical condition with 125 of them put on ventilators, while 1,061 recovered. The number of newly confirmed cases is decreasing for the third day running.

TEL AVIV, April 10. /TASS/. The number of identified coronavirus cases in Israel have risen to 10,095 on Friday, a single day increase of 340 infections which is the lowest figure since the beginning of April. The death toll in the country now stands at 92, with 13 people dying in the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry reported.

On April 7, the Israeli government tightened the already strict lockdown measures for the first days of Passover (Pesach, major Jewish holiday) to curb coronavirus spread. Between 19:00 (local time) on April 7 and 06:00 on April 10, citizens were banned from leaving their cities and towns. Moreover, people were prohibited from leaving their homes even to buy food between 15:00 on April 8 and 07:00 on April 9.

The first coronavirus case in Israel was reported on February 27 in a citizen returning from Italy. On March 20, the Health Ministry announced that the first coronavirus patient died.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,600,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 95,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 357,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.