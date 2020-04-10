Aeroflot to evacuate Russian nationals from Bangkok and Antalya on April 11

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Aeroflot will perform flights from Bangkok and Antalya to evacuate Russian nationals on April 11, the Russian ministry of transport said on Friday.

"Two flights are scheduled for April 11. Aeroflot is expected to bring about 50 people from Bangkok to St. Petersburg. After that, the same plane will fly to Moscow with about 300 passengers. The company also plans to bring 200 people from Antalya to Moscow," the ministry said.

Apart from that, the crisis management center under the Russian government has approved two flights to evacuated Russians from Podgorica and Madrid on April 13.

The ministry said on April 9 that the coronavirus crisis management center under the Russian government had agreed a schedule for evacuating Russian nationals from foreign countries until April 13. The working group of Russia’s Air Transport Agency drafted a schedule of such flights until April 16.

It was also reported earlier that Russia’s flagship air carrier Aeroflot planned to make flights from Tokyo and Goa to Moscow on April 12, and from Madrid and Podgorica on April 13. The Russian transport ministry on Friday confirmed that the flights planned for April 13 would take place. As for April 12, the flight from Goa has been postponed to a later date, to April 16 or 17. "The Indian authorities have established a new procedure for evacuating foreign nationals. Now, the demand concrete lists of passengers be given for their consideration 96 hours ahead," the ministry explained.