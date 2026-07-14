China, Russia regard each other as foreign policy priority — assistant foreign minister

BEIJING, July 14. /TASS/. China and Russia view one another as a top priority in their foreign policies, Chinese Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Liu Bin said.

"Our countries always see each other as priority in the foreign policy. We constantly support each other in cases connected to the core interests," he stressed while attending the formal reception marking the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good Neighborly Relations and Friendly Cooperation at the Russian Embassy in China.

Liu Bin also noted that "the high level of mutual political trust has become the most distinctive feature of Chinese-Russian ties."

The Treaty of Good Neighborly Relations and Friendly Cooperation between Russia and China was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Chinese President Jiang Zemin for a 20-year period. In May, the parties agreed to extend its validity.