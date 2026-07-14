Iran strikes deal with UAE to return Iranian fishermen detained in Emirati waters

TEHRAN, July 14. /TASS/. Iranian authorities have begun the process of returning 55 fishermen who were detained in waters of the United Arab Emirates in the spring, with 25 of them having already been brought back to the Islamic Republic, the Iranian embassy in the Emirates reported.

According to the embassy, 14 people have already returned to the country by sea through the port of Bastak. Furthermore, after obtaining the necessary documents for return, another 11 people arrived in Iran on Dubai-Mashhad flights.

The Iranian diplomatic mission recalled that these fishermen were detained in the first months of Iran's war with the US and Israel. According to it, the Iranians entered UAE territorial waters by mistake due to faulty navigation.