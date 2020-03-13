Canadian prime minister's wife tests positive for novel coronavirus

OTTAWA, March 13. /TASS/. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the prime minister's communications director Cameron Ahmad said on Thursday.

"Following medical recommendations, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive," Ahmad wrote on his official Twitter account. "Also following medical advice, she will remain in isolation for the time being. She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild," he added.

"The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days. Also on the advice of doctors, he will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptopms. For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently," Ahmad noted.

"The Prime Minister will continue to fully assume his duties and will address Canadians tomorrow," he said.

The first case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed in Canada on January 25. According to latest reports, 138 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Canada, and one person died. Nine people have already recovered and left hospitals.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 100 countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

Over 118,000 cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in the world so far, and the death toll exceeded 4,300.