Syrian Foreign Ministry slams Western politicians’ statements on Idlib as hypocritical

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. The statements that some Western politicians have recently made on the situation in Syria’s Idlib province show their hypocrisy, a Syrian Foreign Ministry Official said in a statement to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on Thursday.

The official said that "the statements and wailing of the West with regard to the humanitarian situation in Idlib province due to the operations carried out by the Syrian Arab Army against terrorist organizations, and their ignorance of the crimes committed by these organizations and by Erdogan’s forces, which are fighting with them against Syrian civilians, show the hypocrisy… of these countries," SANA reported.

He added that "these statements also show that those states continue to politicize every humanitarian issue for achieving their interests heedless of the killing, displacement and the deterioration of the living conditions of the Syrians."

The Syrian Foreign Ministry official also emphasized that Syria had every right to fight terrorism on its own soil.

He pointed out that "Syria calls on the international community, particularly the European officials, to take a sincere humanitarian stance even just once, give up their cheap colonial agendas... condemn the hostile behavior of the Turkish regime and its exploitation of the suffering of the Syrian people, and force it to abide by the regulations of the international humanitarian law."

Situation in Idlib

The situation in Idlib escalated on February 27, when militants attempted to carry out a large-scale offensive. The Syrian Army conducted a strike on them, which, according to Ankara, killed 36 Turkish troops. After that, the Turkish Air Force carried out airstrikes on Syrian positions. Turkey claimed to have hit more than 200 targets.

On February 27, Ankara launched Operation Spring, targeting the Syrian Army’s positions.

Turkey earlier conducted three military operations in Syria, dubbed Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring. As a result, Turkey created a safe zone between the border cities of Azaz and Jarabulus, occupied the city of Afrin and took control of areas east of the Euphrates River.