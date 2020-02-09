China to allocate over $10 bln to fight novel coronavirus

TASS, February 9. Chine plans to allocate a sum of 71.85 billion yuan (about 10.3 billion US dollars) to fight the novel coronavirus, the Chinese finance ministry said on Sunday.

Actual spending on that purpose stood at 31.55 billion yuan as of February 8, Finance minister Liu Kun said, adding that efforts are geared to support those who need money.

The ministry promised to focus on ensuring sustainability of the economy as the epidemics has impacted the country’s macroeconomic activities and small and medium-sized businesses may face serious troubles after the New Year holidays.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial metropolis in central China with a population of 11 million. The infecting agent was identified as coronavirus 2019-nCoV. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple foci.

Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from 24 other countries, including Australia, Vietnam, India, Canada, the United States, Thailand, and Russia. By now, the number of confirmed cases of the disease in China has exceeded 37,200, with 813 people killed by this coronavirus. As many as 2,729 have recovered.