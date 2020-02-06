Syrian defenses repelling Israeli air raid on Damascus — SANA

MOSCOW, Febraury 6. /TASS/. Syrian air defense units are trying to repel an Israeli air strike on the country’s capital Damascus, the SANA news agency reported on Thursday.

According to the agency, Israeli forces attacked western districts of the Syrian capital.

No information about deaths or damage on the ground is available so far.

SANA said the majority of projectiles were intercepted before striking their targets.

The air raid coincided with media reports of Syrian troops entering the strategically important city of Saraqib in the Idlib governorate. Saraqib sits at the junction of two main roads connecting Latakia and Damascus with Aleppo. The Syrian army’s control over the town could result in the defeat of the armed groups operating in the country’s north.