Russian Defense Ministry refutes reports on Russian forces shelled by pro-Turkish groups

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Reports about a Russian military police post coming under shelling by pro-Turkish groups in Syria’s Aleppo governorate are not true, Major General Yury Borenkov, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"Reports circulated by a number of media outlets on February 4 alleging that a Russian military police post north of the city of Tell Rifat in Syria’s Aleppo governorate came under shelling by pro-Turkish groups are not true," Borenkov said.

He added that Russian military advisers and military police officers are safe.

Several media outlets and Telegram channels reported earlier that the Turkish army opened fire at positions of the Russian taskforce near the city of Tell Rifat in the Aleppo governorate.